Another week, another restock of Xbox Series X consoles at GameStop. Hopefully this is a trend that new console availability is opening up in 2022 to a point where soon anyone will be able to walk into a store and pick up their hardware of choice without any fuss. While we’re not quite there yet, the restocks are remaining fairly consistent.

GameStop has two Xbox Series X console bundles today, offered on its website for shipping to US addresses — as opposed to some of the recent in-store restocks we have seen. The first bundle includes the Xbox Series X console, Far Cry 6, NBA 2K22, a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and a $50 GameStop gift card for a total of $749.95. The second bundle has the Xbox Series X console paired with the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller, a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and a $50 GameStop gift card for a total of $774.97.

This restock is not limited to GameStop Pro subscribers, but be sure to create a basic account or sign in to your existing account on GameStop’s site to streamline the process with your purchase info filled out, and always keep in mind that patience and persistence is key. You may get an error or a sold out notification when adding to your cart, but keep refreshing the listing and trying as long as that Add to Cart button is still there.

Xbox Series X Games and System Bundle $750 The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance and takes a disc-less approach, the $500 Series X is focused on fast, 4K gameplay. This bundle from GameStop comes with Far Cry 6, NBA 2K22, a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass, and a $50 gift card. $750 at GameStop

Xbox Series X Elite Controller Bundle $775 This bundle from GameStop comes with the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller, a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass, and a $50 gift card. $775 at GameStop

Accessories for Xbox consoles

Xbox Wireless Headset $97

$100

3% off You don’t have to miss a call while you game thanks to Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Headset, which often sells for $89 instead of its full $100. In our review, we found it to be a comfortable, intuitively designed headset that’s well worth its cost. In addition to working well with Xbox consoles, it can connect to another device simultaneously via Bluetooth. $97 at GameStop

Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition $60 The latest installment in the cherished sci-fi first-person shooter franchise delivers a hefty campaign, along with a free-to-play multiplayer mode. This physical version comes with a free steelbook case. $60 at GameStop

Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox, physical) $55

$60

9% off Forza Horizon 5 is the latest of the long-running open-world racing game developed by Playground Games. It’s an exclusive Xbox title, playable on both Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One consoles. The new installment is set across a lusciously detailed landscape in Mexico and features over 500 cars at launch. $55 at Amazon

$55 at GameStop