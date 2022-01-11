Apple’s $19 polishing cloth is back in stock online

Apple’s $19 polishing cloth is back in stock at the company’s online store, as spotted by 9to5Mac. The very expensive piece of cloth was first introduced following Apple’s October event, but it was quickly backordered — according to MacRumors, it was “impossible” to get one before the holidays — so if you’ve been waiting to get one, now’s your chance.

“Made with soft, nonabrasive material, the Polishing Cloth cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively,” reads Apple’s description of the cloth on its product page. Sounds perfect if you need to clean a Pro Display XDR with the nano-texture glass screen. That already costs $5,999 — the nano-texture glass is a $1,000 upgrade from the standard model — and if you want Apple’s official stand for the display, you’ll have to drop an additional grand, so what’s another $19 for the company’s polishing cloth?

It appears that the cloth isn’t in stock at the company’s retail stores; it isn’t available for in-store pickup at any of the stores near me. If you order one as I write this, though, Apple says it will be delivered by Friday. While you’re waiting for your order to arrive, don’t miss iFixit’s actual teardown of the cloth — which is actually more interesting than you might expect.