A new Degrassi show is coming to HBO Max

Hot on the heels of Euphoria’s season 2 premiere, HBO and partner WildBrain have just greenlit a new Degrassi series from co-showrunners Lara Azzopardi (The Bold Type) and Julia Cohen (Riverdale) that the network is billing as “a reprise of the original teen drama.”

Like the original Degrassi, which explored the tumultuous lives of Canadian youths, the new show will focus on a group of high schoolers from Toronto who are all on different journeys of self-discovery. Unlike its predecessors (there have been five Degrassi series to date), which all featured half-hour episodes, the newest series will see Degrassi become an hour-long drama, indicating that its approach to storytelling is going to be a bit different this time around.

While Degrassi technically kept on chugging for a few years after The Next Generation came to an end in 2015, the franchise simply wasn’t the same, and in time, newer shows like Riverdale and Euphoria have come along to fill the teen drama-shaped voids in people’s souls. That being said, as much as many of the newer teen-focused shows owe to the Degrassi franchise, few of them have managed to become quite as sticky and broadly popular as The Next Generation was, and the network could easily have another hit on its hands if it plays its cards the right way. It will be a while before folks get a chance to compare the new show to the previous classes, but in preparation for the latest addition, all 14 seasons of The Next Generation are coming to HBO Max this spring.

While there’s currently no word on any casting or the new show’s creative team, production on the new show is slated to begin sometime this year with a projected 2023 release.