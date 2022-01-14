Bethesda will follow up Fallout 4’s real-life Pip-Boy with this Starfield smartwatch

Starfield, Bethesda’s upcoming space-themed game, may feature an in-game smartwatch that you’ll be able to get and wear in real life, based on an early copy of a manual found by Reddit user SquiddyVonn. The manual details the real-life watch’s functions, which include showing the weather and step tracking, and it even includes pictures that give us a good look at the interface. It also shows us that the watch is being made by a well-known replica company that’s worked with Bethesda in the past.
According to “The Wand Company LPV6 Chronomark Smartwatch User Manual,” the watch will be able to receive forecast information from a phone, display notifications, and show various sets of information on a series of watch faces. It also shows the watch’s “About” menu, which contains the line “©2022 Bethesda Softworks, a ZeniMax Media company.”
If the name “The Wand Company” rings a bell, it may be because of its work on other replicas — taking something that exists in a game, movie, or TV show and making a real-life version of it is kind of its thing. The company has made Star Trek communicator replicas that you can use to make calls (though they use a Bluetooth connection to your phone, rather than far-future tech) and poké ball models that light up when you get your hand near them (but that you cannot throw).
While the manual gives us a good look at the watch, it’s not the first time we’ve seen it. As VGC points out, it also made a brief appearance in a behind-the-scenes video from Bethesda, which was posted in June 2021 (it’s featured right around the 1:33 mark). The video version looks pretty much identical to the one seen in the manual, and the box it comes in appears to be a replica of a box found in the game’s teaser trailer — that could be another hint that the watch will have some sort of role in the game.
Starfield is currently slated to launch on November 11th for the PC and Xbox Series consoles. If the watch is set to be part of a collector’s edition, we’ll probably hear more about it before then.
