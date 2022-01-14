Bethesda will follow up Fallout 4’s real-life Pip-Boy with this Starfield smartwatch

Starfield, Bethesda’s upcoming space-themed game, may feature an in-game smartwatch that you’ll be able to get and wear in real life, based on an early copy of a manual found by Reddit user SquiddyVonn. The manual details the real-life watch’s functions, which include showing the weather and step tracking, and it even includes pictures that give us a good look at the interface. It also shows us that the watch is being made by a well-known replica company that’s worked with Bethesda in the past.

According to “The Wand Company LPV6 Chronomark Smartwatch User Manual,” the watch will be able to receive forecast information from a phone, display notifications, and show various sets of information on a series of watch faces. It also shows the watch’s “About” menu, which contains the line “©2022 Bethesda Softworks, a ZeniMax Media company.”

If the name “The Wand Company” rings a bell, it may be because of its work on other replicas — taking something that exists in a game, movie, or TV show and making a real-life version of it is kind of its thing. The company has made Star Trek communicator replicas that you can use to make calls (though they use a Bluetooth connection to your phone, rather than far-future tech) and poké ball models that light up when you get your hand near them (but that you cannot throw).

While the manual gives us a good look at the watch, it’s not the first time we’ve seen it. As VGC points out, it also made a brief appearance in a behind-the-scenes video from Bethesda, which was posted in June 2021 (it’s featured right around the 1:33 mark). The video version looks pretty much identical to the one seen in the manual, and the box it comes in appears to be a replica of a box found in the game’s teaser trailer — that could be another hint that the watch will have some sort of role in the game.

Grid View The box Bethesda shows containing the watch in its video. Image: Bathesda



Starfield is currently slated to launch on November 11th for the PC and Xbox Series consoles. If the watch is set to be part of a collector’s edition, we’ll probably hear more about it before then.