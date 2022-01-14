Eero could be close to launching a Wi-Fi 6E mesh networking system

Amazon-owned Eero seems to be close to announcing new routers sometime soon, as new FCC filings appeared this week for devices that appear to be called the Eero 6 Plus and the Eero Pro 6E. That 6E branding for the Pro could indicate it will support Wi-Fi 6E, meaning it can take advantage of 6GHz spectrum for faster connections.

Router makers have slowly been introducing Wi-Fi 6E-capable mesh routers, though some have been quite expensive, such as this $1,500 Orbi system from Netgear and Linksys’ $1,200 option. While we don’t know how much Eero’s 6E-capable system could cost, it could be more affordable than those options, given that a 3-pack for the Eero 6 Pro launched at $599.

The new router names show up on labels Eero included in the filings. On the labels, the Eero 6 Plus has a model number of R010001, while the Eero Pro 6E’s model number is S010001 — both of which didn’t show up as currently available devices when I googled them. The new names suggest these routers might be more iterative upgrades or get slotted in alongside the currently available Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6.

Amazon and Eero didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.