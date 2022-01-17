Oppo’s next flagship leaks with OnePlus-esque Hasselblad branding

Details on Oppo’s upcoming flagship phone are starting to come together. Multiple leaks are suggesting it’ll be called the Find X5 Pro, with a similar design to last year’s Find X3 Pro and specs broadly in line with the new OnePlus 10 Pro, which is already available in China. (OnePlus, of course, is now treated as a sub-brand of Oppo.)

The Find X3 Pro wasn’t sold in the US, but it did make its way to Europe and was one of the best phones of 2021. Renders recently released by OnLeaks show a device with a camera bump that flows into the rest of the back panel in a similar fashion to the Find X3 Pro, although the camera configuration has changed and doesn’t appear to include the previous phone’s unique ring light-equipped “microscope” camera.

#OPPO Find X5 Pro



- Snapdragon 8 Gen1

- 2K 120HZ refresh rate LTPO 2.0 display

- 50MP IMX766 OIS + 50MP IMX766 + 13MP S5K3M5

- 5000mAh battery

80 watt wired charging

50 watt wireless charging



Actual Source:https://t.co/IGsScfYEsN pic.twitter.com/TTCaVuVbWZ — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) January 17, 2022

Alleged real-world photos that corroborate the OnLeaks renders have also now appeared online, showing a white model of the phone with Hasselblad branding, just like OnePlus’ latest flagships. There’s also a shot of the device’s settings menu that says it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, like the OnePlus 10 Pro, as well as Oppo’s own new chip, the MariSilicon X. This is an NPU used for image processing; it was announced late last year alongside Oppo’s Air Glass AR device.

There are other specs that have been floating around Chinese social media channels that can’t be verified but don’t sound very surprising, as with the OnePlus 10 Pro. Oppo’s previous two Find X flagships were announced in March, so we should get official details fairly soon.