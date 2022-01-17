Google changed the Assistant’s white noise sound, and many aren’t happy about it

Google offers many ambient sounds from the Google Assistant, including one for white noise that might help block out noise to make it easier to sleep or study. But the company seemingly changed its white noise sound last week, and many have expressed frustration with the update, as reported by 9to5Google.

The change has been disruptive for a lot of people, as documented in this Google Nest community thread with more than 150 replies. Some described the new white noise as quieter or sounding muffled. One person said their child has asked to use another white noise generator instead of a Google Nest Hub. Another said their toddler has observed the change and wakes up during the night.

Google didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment. It’s unclear if the company plans to adjust the white noise sound in some way to address complaints.

If you want the old white noise sound back right now, a user on Reddit has uploaded a one-hour track of original one and longer versions of it to Google Drive that you could theoretically use as workarounds. Alternatively, you might want to try the other ambient sounds Google has available, such as forest sounds and rain sounds; you can see the full list here.