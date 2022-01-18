Netflix’s beautiful Cuphead show gets a new trailer and a February release date

Netflix announced Tuesday that its years-in-the-making show based on the Cuphead video game premieres on February 18th, and it has debuted an action-packed new trailer ahead of the release to give you an idea of what to expect.

The Cuphead game’s stunning hand-drawn animation inspired by 1930s cartoons made it an obvious candidate for an eventual TV series, and based on the trailer, it looks like the show will be an entertaining ride. People who have played the game might spot a lot of familiar characters from the tough-as-nails sidescroller — there’s Cuphead and his brother Mugman, of course, and some of the game’s iconic bosses make appearances, too. The trailer also reveals that Ms. Chalice, who will join the Cuphead game in the upcoming DLC, will be a part of the show as well.

If you’re excited for The Cuphead Show after watching the new trailer, you might also want to check out the first teaser, which stars none other than Wayne Brady as the diabolical King Dice. But you should know that if you plan to resubscribe to Netflix to watch the series, the company just raised prices across all of its plans in the US.