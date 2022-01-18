Fortnite’s next update adds adorable monsters and brings back Tilted Towers

The next big update for Fortnite brings back something old and adds something new. As fans have long expected, the snow on the battle royale island has slowly melted, revealing the return of Tilted Towers, an iconic urban area that dates back to Fortnite’s first island.

Elsewhere in the v19.10 update is the addition of a new kind of creature: a giant, adorable monster called a Klombo. It looks like something ripped out of How to Train Your Dragon, and developer Epic says that they’re mostly gentle and they appear to add a new way of getting around the map. “Ascend their tails to get to the blowhole on their heads, then get launched a great distance upwards to escape a tricky situation,” Epic wrote in a blog post. There’s also a new item, a colorful kind of berry, that can be used to feed them and lure them around the map.

Between these monsters and other chapter 3 additions like sliding, swinging around like Spider-Man, and unpredictable weather including destructive tornadoes and lightning storms, this might be the most hectic Fortnite has ever been.

Aside from the gameplay additions, Epic also announced a new collaboration with street artist Kaws — who previously designed a character for the game — and London-based gallery Serpentine. The two are launching a virtual version of Kaws’ “New Fiction” exhibition, which will also be featured at the IRL gallery. The virtual recreation was built by BeyondCreative and Alliance Studios inside of Fortnite Creative, and will be available to check out from January 18th at 10 AM ET until January 25th. (Players can access it using the island code 9441-7852-6686.)

This isn’t the first time the art world has come to Fortnite Creative. In 2020 the Manchester International Festival debuted “Your Progress Will Be Saved,” which featured interactive exhibits from artists like LaTurbo Avedon.