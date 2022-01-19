Samsung leaks new notched tablet on its own website

A Samsung support page for, of all things, Bixby, may have just given us our first official look at the company’s upcoming flagship tablet. The picture, which was spotted by 91Mobiles, shows a familiar looking Samsung smartphone alongside a very unfamiliar looking tablet, complete with a display notch that Samsung savagely mocked when first introduced on the iPhone X. Reports suggest this new tablet will be called the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, and it may be announced as early as next month.

The design shown in the image on Samsung’s site corresponds with unofficial renders of the tablet released last October, leaked images from December, and leaked details from WinFuture from this month. If these unofficial details are to be believed, the Android tablet will have a 14.6-inch OLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2960x1848. That notch is thought to be housing two 12-megapixel selfie cameras. It’s not exactly clear what the second sensor may be for, but other devices have added ultrawide cameras for group selfies.

Internally, the tablet is thought to be running Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with a 11,200mAh battery, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. S Pen support is thought to be included, as well as optional 5G, and two rear cameras (a 13-megapixel main camera and a 6-megapixel ultrawide).

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will reportedly sit at the top of a three tablet lineup, which includes the Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus. All three tablets are rumored to be powered by the same processor and feature S Pen stylus support, but the S8 Plus will reportedly have a smaller 12.7-inch OLED display and 10,090mAh battery, while the base S8 could have an 11-inch LCD and an 8,000mAh battery.

There’s no official word on when the new tablet lineup may make an appearance, but with the Galaxy S22 lineup reportedly launching on February 8th, it wouldn’t be surprising to see these tablets launch alongside it. The announcement would come at a very different time of year to their predecessors, which were released in late 2020.