Gaspard Ulliel, the French actor known for his portrayal of Yves Saint Laurent in director Bertrand Bonello’s Saint Laurent and his upcoming role in Marvel’s Moon Knight series, has died at the age of 37 following a skiing accident in the Alps.

Variety reports that Ulliel was initially rushed by helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble after a collision with another skier in the Alps’ Savoie region that left the actor with traumatic brain injuries. A burgeoning fixture in the French cinema scene, Ulliel’s roles in projects like A Very Long Engagement and La Princesse de Montpensier made him one of the most recognizable faces at Cannes over the years during which he also became an in-demand model for brands like Vogue and Chanel.

Ulliel first made waves Stateside with his performance as a younger Hannibal Lecter in Peter Webber’s Hannibal Rising and is likely to feature largely in Disney Plus’ Moon Knight, where he’s set to play a version of Midnight Man, a frequent foe of the show’s titular hero. Following news of Ulliel’s passing, Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux spoke fondly of the actor, remembering him as part of “this new generation of actors who were making tomorrow’s French cinema.”

“He knew how to select his roles and shaped his career, which filled every promise,” Fremaux said. “Each appearance on the red carpet, from La Princesse de Montpensier to It’s Only The End of the World, illustrated his presence, both discreet and full of kindness. He was equally brilliant and talented. He gave a lot, and we’ll always remember him.”

Ulliel is survived by his wife Gaëlle Piétri and their son.