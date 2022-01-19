New Meta Quest update lets you access some settings with a pinch

Meta is adding a new feature to its Quest virtual reality headsets that lets you pinch your fingers to access the Quick Action menu, according to a blog post published Wednesday. The Quick Action menu functions similarly to the Control Center on iOS, so this new feature should give you an easier way to access some top-level settings.

To do the gesture while using hand tracking on the Quest, “hold your hand palm-up, then make a pinching motion, and you’ll be able to call up a shortcut menu that will make it easier to take screenshots, activate voice commands, and more,” Meta said. The company also made a handy GIF to show the gesture:

This new gesture is arriving with v37 of the Quest software, which is rolling out beginning Wednesday and adds a few other useful updates. One lets you send a link from your Android device to your VR headset via the Oculus mobile app, making it that much easier to check out a website in VR. iOS support will be added in the “near future.”

Here’s a video of how it works:

And for Apple’s Magic Keyboard users, Meta is making it possible to see a virtual representation of your hands and the keyboard when paired to the Quest 2. Meta first supported this virtual keyboard feature with the Logitech K830 in April. To turn it on, you’ll need to pair your Apple Magic Keyboard with your Quest in the Experimental Features menu and enable hand tracking.

You can read the full list of updates on Meta’s website.