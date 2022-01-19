Apple TV Plus teases its WeWork series with Jared Leto

A new trailer gives us a glimpse of Apple TV Plus’ WeCrashed, an upcoming miniseries about the real-life buildup and dramatic downfall of WeWork, the coworking space with the weirdly bombastic public filing that laid off thousands of employees while later giving its brash CEO a huge golden parachute. The script practically writes itself.

Jared Leto stars as WeWork’s former eccentric CEO, Adam Neumann, while Anne Hathaway takes on the role of his wife, Rebekah Neumann, who served as the company’s chief brand and impact officer and was former CEO of WeGrow. The trailer opens with Leto reimagining a run-down building as a vibrant office space — and then making that vision a reality. Leto and Hathaway are then seen leading a “WeWork” chant in front of a crowd, emphasizing the almost hypnotic energy of the company and its leaders. The company managed to secure a $47 billion valuation before ultimately plummeting to just $9 billion as the company went public.

The series is based on the Wondery podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork and is set to debut on Apple TV Plus on March 18th, with new episodes airing every Friday until April 22nd. Last year, Hulu created a documentary that followed the WeWork rollercoaster ride, called WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn.

Also coming to Apple TV Plus is Severance, a series that depicts the ultimate balance between work and home. Adam Scott plays Mark Scout, a manager at Lumon Industries, who undergoes a procedure called “severance.” The procedure splits Scout’s (and his co-workers’) personal and work-related memories — when he’s at the office, he has no memory of his home life and vice versa.

The trailer shows what seems to be Scout’s verbal acknowledgment of the procedure’s risks. It also previews the robotic interactions that take place between him and co-workers, as well as hints at a darker mystery brewing inside the workplace. Severance premieres on February 18th and is produced by Ben Stiller.