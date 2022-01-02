Samsung announced a smaller 4K version of its curviest, best-looking gaming monitor

Samsung has announced a smaller version of its Odyssey Neo curved gaming monitor. The Odyssey Neo G8 is a 32-inch gaming monitor with the same 1000R curvature of the $2,500 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9. The R stands for radius and, compared to 1800R and 1500R curvature, which are both common in the monitor market, Samsung specializes in the 1000R curvature that’s far more, well, curvy. It makes 1800R look like a flat panel by comparison. The G8 similarly has 2,000 nits of peak brightness and promises brilliant picture quality with its Quantum Mini-LED panel.

Samsung hasn’t shared a price or a release date for the Odyssey Neo G8, but it’s offering up just a few images and details until a later date. Aside from the difference in size, the Odyssey Neo G8 has a similar design language to the G9, though the key difference is that the G8 boosts the resolution from QHD Plus to 4K. Notably, Samsung says this is the first 4K monitor to support a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. It’s also compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia’s G-Sync adaptive sync tech, so your games should run stutter- and tear-free, assuming your GPU’s powerful enough to push 4K resolution at fast frame rates.

Samsung has opted to share this news just before the onslaught of CES 2022 announcements, though we’ll have to wait until after the trade show to find out more about the Odyssey Neo G8, like price and availability. Until then, check out the other monitor that Samsung just announced: the M8 smart monitor.