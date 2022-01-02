Samsung’s new smart monitor can control your IoT devices, stream games, and more

Samsung is adding onto its lineup of smart monitors with the 4K 32-inch M8. Like the models that are currently on sale, this new one can deliver smart TV-like functionality, including offering access to streaming apps, in addition to being able to plug into a computer like normal monitors. The company hasn’t revealed a release date or price, but the initial details we’ve learned prove that Samsung is going a few steps further with the M8 to make it even more useful to a variety of people.

This smart monitor is 11.4mm-thick, which Samsung says is significantly thinner than prior models. Perhaps the most impressive feature is its magnetic and moveable SlimFit camera that can attach to the monitor for video calls. The monitor itself supports video chat apps like Google Duo. With Samsung’s other smart monitors, you need to bring your own webcam.

Samsung’s also integrating a SmartThings IoT Hub into the M8, allowing you to see a floor map of your various smart devices and control them directly from the smart monitor. Samsung says the M8 also has a new feature called Workspace, which gathers work-related web services, like Microsoft 365, into an intuitive hub.

One other new feature is Game Home, which turns the M8 into a cloud game streaming monitor. Samsung says that owners will be able to use the M8 to stream games from game streaming services, and even connect wireless controllers to it. Though, it stopped short of naming services or controllers it’ll support. The company told The Verge that more information will be shared about this feature closer to its launch later in 2022.

Samsung hasn’t shared all of the ports the M8 will feature, though it mentioned that it has a USB-C port that can support 65W charging passthrough. Nor has it mentioned price or availability.

The company also announced a 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 curved gaming monitor ahead of CES 2022. It features 4K resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, which Samsung says it’s the first to achieve on a 1000R curved monitor.