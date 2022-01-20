While there have been many restocks of Sony’s PlayStation 5 console as it slowly gets a little easier to obtain one, we’re sadly not out of the woods just yet. The PS5 is still hard to come by for a product that is over one year old. Thankfully, there’s another chance to pick one up today, care of Best Buy.

Best Buy is opening up orders for the standard disc drive-equipped PlayStation 5 console, costing $499.99. Orders from Best Buy are usually based around store pickup orders, so it is very likely that you may need some luck on your side with a nearby location that has inventory. Whatever the case, the key is to try and stay persistent. Log into your Best Buy account, with billing and shipping info pre-filled, and click “Add to Cart” to join the queue. Once it is your turn the button may change and prompt you to verify your account. It’s after that point that you may find out whether a nearby store has stock or not. If not, you it doesn’t hurt to close the window and try again. Sometimes the stock for Best Buy stores is rolled out in waves, with restocks lasting up to, and sometimes over, one hour in length before everything is all sold out once again.

Hopefully you manage to get one today, but if not we'll be here to let you know of the next restocks from Best Buy and other major retailers.

