Paramount Plus Fatal Attraction reboot will see Lizzy Caplan down bad for Joshua Jackson

Though the original Fatal Attraction is a seminal classic that’s always worth revisiting, Paramount’s confident that it’s high time the film was remade as a series for the generation who grew up watching Dawson’s Creek and Mean Girls on repeat.

In the new Paramount Plus Fatal Attraction, a series written by Alexandra Cunningham (Desperate Housewives, Dirty John), Joshua Jackson stars as Dan Gallagher, a man whose chance sexual encounter with a woman named Alex Forrest (Lizzy Caplan) leads to a torrid affair that quickly turns dark. Like the original, this Alex’s feelings for her beau sour once he begins to rebuff her, and her obsessive feelings for him begin to grow increasingly intense and dangerous. But according to Deadline, the new Fatal Attraction will also put a particular focus on exploring its themes through a “modern” lens with more nuanced ideas about the balances of power in relationships, emotional manipulation, and how we conceive of “strong women” as an archetype.

While it’s unclear what other new updates this Fatal Attraction will feature, Paramount Plus’ head of original scripted series, Nicole Clemens, emphasized in a press statement about the series that Jackson and Caplan chemistry will be a key element of the production.

“[Joshua Jackson] and Lizzy [Caplan] are perfectly matched to tell a nuanced and modern narrative about the complexities of the human psyche,” Clemons said. “We’re thrilled to partner with them to bring this provocative and captivating story to a new generation.”

Currently, there’s no word on when production on Fatal Attraction is set to begin or when the series will hit Paramount Plus.