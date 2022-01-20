Want to preorder Samsung’s next Galaxy phone sight unseen? You can

For the launch of Samsung’s next flagship smartphones — the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra, we think — the Korean electronics giant will once again let you signal your intent to buy its phones before they’re even announced, much less go on sale.

So if you’re the kind of person who absolutely needs the new Samsung handset before anyone else (except influencers, journalists, and the like), you’ll want to check out Samsung.com tomorrow morning at 7AM PT / 10AM ET when the unannounced phones will be up for reservation.

If it’s anything like previous occasions, you won’t need to plunk down a virtual wad of cash just yet — you’re simply reserving a slot to order the phone later, typically after the company’s actual smartphone keynote (coming February, the company just confirmed) ends.

Like before, you’ll also get $50 of credit towards other Samsung Galaxy products when you preorder, so maybe there’s a free case or charger in your future.

While we don’t have official details on what the new phones are quite yet, they have leaked fairly extensively as usual, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, in particular, is expected to effectively be the new Galaxy Note, stylus and all. Samsung mobile president TM Roh threw some gas on that fire in a blog post today, too:

We know many of you were surprised when Samsung didn’t release a new Galaxy Note last year. You loved the unparalleled creativity and efficiency of the Galaxy Note series, which enabled you to switch from gaming nirvana to high-octane productivity in the blink of an eye. You raved about the lifelike S Pen, which many say rivals putting ink to paper. And we haven’t forgotten about these experiences you love.

“At Unpacked in February 2022, we’ll introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we’ve ever created,” he adds later — clearly a play on the word noteworthy — and says that “you will help Samsung rewrite the future of smartphones once again.”

Samsung bolded those words, not me.

Otherwise, Samsung’s hinting the new phone will have a brighter camera for better night photos, claiming it will offer “game-changing Nightography,” and earlier this month, the company announced a new Exynos processor with AMD RDNA 2 graphics that might feature in the S22.

For a better sense, I’d suggest looking at the many leaks we’ve covered, which go over a variety of likely specs, including a wide array of cameras.

And then, as always, I would suggest waiting for the reviews.