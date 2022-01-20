Netflix co-CEO says there will ‘absolutely’ be a second season of Squid Game

Hold on to your jumpsuits — Netflix’s wildly popular Squid Game series has been confirmed by the company for a second season.

During its fourth-quarter earnings call Thursday, Netflix’s co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos confirmed that the Korean miniseries is returning. Asked by Nidhi Gupta of Fidelity Management and Research whether the viewers would get a second season of Netflix’s most popular series ever, Sarados said there’s more grisly action to come.

“Absolutely,” he responded. “The Squid Game universe has just begun.”

Previously, Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed that the series would return, adding that he was in the “planning process.” Sarandos didn’t elaborate on when the series will return, or what an expanded Squid Game universe would look like.

But if the series gets the full Stranger Things treatment, that could potentially expand to gaming and more. (Netflix has repeatedly hammered home that gaming is core to its business strategy moving forward.) Squid Game already has its own merch line and Funko Pop collectibles in the Netflix Shop. A new Bape collaboration is slated to drop Friday.

Bring on the games.