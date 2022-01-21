The PlayStation 5 is in stock at Target

Target has restocked the $499.99 standard PS5 console, and may have the $399.99 Digital Edition available later. Unlike other retailers, Target doesn’t require an account or special subscription to access these restocks, so they’ll be dished out on a first-come, first-serve basis. Additionally, there is no queue system in place on the Target store, so your best best is to continually attempt to add the console to your cart and head to checkout as quickly as you can.

Another potential avenue you could explore is downloading the Target app on your mobile device, which might just give you the edge you need to snag a console.

Don’t stress if you happen to miss out, as retailers generally restock at least once a week. We’re always on the lookout for the best deals, so make sure to subscribe to our newsletter for bi-weekly highlights of all the best discounts.

PlayStation 5 $500 Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, allows you to play both digital and physical games for the PS4 and PS5. $500 at Target

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition $400 The PS5 Digital Edition costs $400. Compared to the standard PS5, this console is $100 less and does not include a Blu-ray disc drive. $400 at Target

Don’t forget the accessories