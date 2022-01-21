I had to see these Hello Kitty gaming accessories, so now you do, too

Razer is known for making some of the best, flashiest gaming gear on the market, from the category-topping Basilisk V3 to the mind-blowingly powerful and portable Razer Blade 14. Today, it’s announcing something, well, slightly different. The company has partnered with Sanrio to release a line of Hello Kitty-themed gaming accessories.

You may think I’m making this up, but alas, I am not. Take a look:

There’s a lot to unpack here. As you can see, we’ve got a mouse, a mousepad, Bluetooth headphones, a chair, and a lumbar cushion. It’s not just the kitty herself featured throughout — other franchise characters, including two who, I’m told, are named Badtz-maru and Keroppi, also make appearances.

You know what? I was prepared to roll my eyes at these, but they’re kind of adorable. If you have one of the various hot pink laptops that Razer has released over the years, I think these should go great with it. Just make sure you don’t wear bright red anywhere near this setup because it’s going to hurt my eyes.

If you want to purchase any of these (they’re sold separately, so you don’t need to buy everything), you can get the chair for $499, the mouse and pad for $64.99, the headphones for $119.99, and the lumbar cushion for $59.99. If you care about boring stuff like specs, the chair is an Iskur X with a synthetic leather cover, the mouse is a DeathAdder Essential with a 6,400 DPI optical sensor, and the headphones are from the Razer Kraken BT line (there’s a regular “Kitty Edition,” sans Hello, as well).

These are all a bit more expensive than their non-Hello Kitty counterparts, so certainly aren’t the best value for your money — but can you really put a price on the meme potential of filling your gaming setup with anthropomorphic cats? Now, excuse me while I try to convince my employer to let me expense a kitty-themed home office.