Picard’s first season 2 trailer has Guinan going for it

Just when it seemed like Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard might have been ready to bid the galaxy farewell, Star Trek: Picard gave the legendary space explorer a second shot at life that raised some questions about just who and what he is now. While first trailer for Picard’s second season doesn’t directly answer any of them, it brings back one of the few characters perfectly suited to help guide Picard and his allies through this next chapter of their journeys.

Beyond getting the recently resurrected Jean-Luc and his fellow explorers back aboard La Sirena and in the depths of space they long for, Star Trek: Picard’s second season is also about to send its heroes into the existential deep in as they embark upon a journey spanning across time and space, and seemingly multiple realities that have all been fractured somehow. As disorienting as Picard is when he wakes up in what appears to be the past, it’s the sort of turn of events that Whoopi Goldberg’s Guinan likely sees coming long before her old friend even thinks to come looking for her El-Aurian wisdom.

Along with Guinan, Picard’s second season will also see John Delancie’s Q and Annie Wersching as the Borg Queen in the mix, and the show’s decision to lean heavily on familiar characters from Next Generation makes sense given how this arc’s poised to focus on key moments from the franchise’s history.

Star Trek: Picard’s second season hits Paramount+ on March 3th, and premieres internationally on Prime Video from March 4th.