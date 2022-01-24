Costco has PlayStation 5 consoles on sale for members right now (update: sold out)

Update January 24th, 4:56PM ET: Costco’s listing sold out at this time and has been removed from its site for now. We are continuing to keep an eye out for more restocks happening soon.

The Sony PlayStation 5 comes and goes fast, with high demand at each and every restock opportunity. If you have not landed one yet, your options can be slightly improved by paying for subscriptions to select retailers that give special access. If you are a Costco member then you already do just that, and your time is now.

You can order a PlayStation 5 console from Costco right now, bundled with additional accessories and 12-month PlayStation Plus membership card. You must be a paid Costco member to place this order. A membership starts at $60 per year and can be purchased here. Consoles are some of the items at Costco that are exclusively for members, while some other products can be ordered by non-members with an additional fee.

As we always suggest, it’s best to add your billing and shipping address to your account beforehand to save time. If you miss out on this one, be sure to have it saved for the next go-around. We are continuing to keep an eye on the latest console restocks, and you can also subscribe to our Verge Deals newsletter for the latest tech and gadget deals delivered straight to your inbox weekly.

PlayStation 5 $730 Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, allows you to play both digital and physical games for the PS4 and PS5. $730 at Costco

PlayStation games to accompany your console

Call of Duty: Vanguard $45

$60

25% off Call of Duty: Vanguard is the latest installment in the long-running FPS series, from developer Sledgehammer Games. It returns to the theater of World War II for campaign and online multiplayer, and also features Zombies and Warzone modes. $45 at GameStop

$54 at Target

Deathloop (PS5, physical version) $60 The latest first-person shooter from Arkane Studios is its most stylish yet. Deathloop is a run-based game, and ironically, you play a Colt, someone who’s keen on breaking the game’s looping cycle. Though, there are forces working against you that definitely don’t want you to do that for reasons you’ll discover as you play. $60 at GameStop

$60 at Amazon