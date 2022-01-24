Mission: Impossible release dates have been pushed back again

The release dates of the seventh and eighth installments of the Mission: Impossible series have been pushed back again due to pandemic-related delays, Deadline reported. The two flicks are the latest in a long list of movies to be delayed by the pandemic, which upended Hollywood as it has struggled to deal with closed movie theaters and halted or scaled back productions.

The films Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8, both co-produced by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, are the latest installments in the film series that began in 1996, starring Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, an agent for Impossible Mission Force.

Mission: Impossible 7 was supposed to be released last year on September 30th but is now set for July 14th, 2023, and Mission: Impossible 8’s original release date was most recently set for July 7th, 2023 but was pushed to June 28th, 2024. Deadline reported in February 2021 that the original plan called for the two movies to be shot back-to-back, but according to Deadline’s sources, Paramount changed the plan because the release schedule at the time was still so uncertain.

Another Cruise movie, Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the 1986 blockbuster Top Gun, was initially set to be released in 2019 but also was delayed several times. It’s currently still on track to be released this year, on May 27th.