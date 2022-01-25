Apex Legends studio Respawn is making three new Star Wars games

Respawn, the studio behind games like Apex Legends and Titanfall, is making a big push into the Star Wars universe. The developer announced that it’s working on three new Star Wars titles, including a sequel to 2019 action-adventure game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

The studio will also be making a currently untitled Star Wars first-person shooter and is partnering with Bit Reactor — a recently announced team founded by former developers from XCOM studio Firaxis Games — on a strategy game. “We are huge fans of Star Wars here at Respawn and we’re thrilled to work with Lucasfilm Games on new titles that we have wanted to make for years,” Respawn founder Vince Zampella said in a statement.

Other than that, there are few details on any of the games, including any information on when they may release or on what platforms. But the announcements come as LucasFilm has been opening up and working with notable developers on upcoming licensed games. Ubisoft and Quantic Dream are both making Star Wars titles, while Bethesda has an Indiana Jones game in the works.