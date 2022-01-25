Samsung’s next Unpacked event is set for February 9th

Samsung has confirmed a date and time for its next Galaxy Unpacked event: Wednesday, February 9th at 10AM ET / 7AM PT. The invitation features a large letter “S” with the words “The Epic Standard,” indicating that we can expect to see the Galaxy S22 series debut on the livestream, to nobody’s surprise. Samsung itself had already hinted that a new S-series Ultra device would be coming in February — one that will likely absorb the Note series.

As they tend to, the S22 leaks have been coming in strong over the past month. From the looks of it, the S22 Ultra will indeed have a silo for the S-Pen stylus, like the Note does (did?), and the S22 is rumored to have a slightly smaller 6.1-inch display compared to the S21’s 6.2-inch panel. The leaks so far don’t suggest any major feature or design shifts coming with the S22, just some upgrades to keep pace with the 2022 flagship class.

If that’s convincing enough, you can just go ahead and preorder the next Galaxy phone. But if you want the full details directly from Samsung, you’ll need to tune into their livestream on February 9th on Samsung.com.