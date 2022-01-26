Will your PC run Crysis 4? We’re about to find out

Crytek has teased a new entry in its long-running Crysis series in a short trailer posted from its Twitter account. “Join the journey. Become the hero,” the trailer reads as it displays a large “4.” The announcement comes almost nine years after the release of the last numbered entry in the Crysis series, Crysis 3, which was released on February 19th, 2013.

The official Crysis 4 teaser comes just hours after Crytek China appeared to confirm news of the game early in a post on Chinese social media site BiliBili. Its post, which now appears to have been deleted, said “The ‘Crysis 4’ project is confirmed, opening a new nano battlefield!” when translated into English, according to Eurogamer.

A Crytek Announcement. pic.twitter.com/Ohbux0w0s5 — Crytek (@Crytek) January 26, 2022

Although the Crysis trilogy was critically well-received, it’s fair to say that much of its legacy has been dominated by the original games’ reputation for requiring a powerful gaming PC to look its best. Punishing system requirements meant that only the most powerful gaming PCs could run 2007’s Crysis at maximum settings when it was first released, and now “Can it run Crysis?” has become one of the internet’s canonical memes.

There’s no information in Crytek’s teaser about when we might see Crysis 4 release, or which platforms it might release on. But it seems fair to assume that it’ll appear on PC, alongside current-generation consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X. If you’re keen to catch up on the series in the meantime, 2021’s Crysis Remastered is a great place to start.