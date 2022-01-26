Valve will start selling the Steam Deck on February 25th

Valve announced that the Steam Deck will go on sale starting February 25th. According to the company’s blog, customers who have reservations will get an email on that day and have three days to place an order. Valve also says that it’ll release new batches on a weekly basis, so if you’ve got a reservation, March will be the time to keep an eye on your email.

Here’s some more info from Valve’s announcement:

We will start sending invites shortly after 10:00 am on February 25th, PST

Order emails are sent in the same order that reservations were made.

You can only order the Steam Deck model that you originally reserved.

Your reservation deposit will be applied to the final price of Steam Deck, and shipping costs are included.

The release date matches Valve’s recent prediction that the console would start heading out to gamers by the end of February. Valve says that the orders placed on the 25th will start shipping out on the 28th.

It’s good to finally have a date for when the handheld console will be coming out. When Valve announced the Steam Deck in July 2021, it was originally slated to ship in December of that year. However, it was delayed by two months due to the supply chain and shortage issues that have become standard with many product launches.

Valve is still letting you reserve the Steam Deck for $5 if you haven’t already. You could have quite a wait at this point, though — the order page currently says that you can expect to order “after Q2 2022.” If you’re still on the fence, you can check out our hands-on impressions of the Steam Deck here, and watch the video below.