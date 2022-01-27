Nvidia’s cloud gaming service arrives on LG TVs

Nvidia’s GeForce Now app for LG TVs has exited beta, the graphics card manufacturer announced today. The cloud gaming service was released in beta last November for select LG televisions, and lets you stream games off Nvidia’s servers bought on stores like Steam and the Epic Games Store.

If you’ve got a compatible 2021 LG TV, you can download the GeForce Now app from the LG Content Store. To celebrate the launch, Nvidia is offering six-months of GeForce Now’s Priority tier free with qualifying LG TV purchases between February 1st and March 27th.

Although it’s previously been possible to access Nvidia’s streaming service on the Nvidia Shield, being able to access the service directly from a TV itself is a much more streamlined solution. Naturally, it’s also the cheaper option if you’re someone who doesn’t already own Nvidia’s set-top box, and don’t fancy plugging another GeForce Now-compatible device into your TV.

Five new games are coming to the service this week

Alongside the official launch of the LG TV app, Nvidia also says it’s rolling out new resolution upscaling options to GeForce Now. These are designed to make up the difference when your streaming resolution (determined by your network’s bandwidth), is less than your display resolution. There are now three upscaling modes: “standard,” which is on by default, “enhanced,” which offers better quality at the risk of adding latency, and “AI-enhanced,” which offers the best upscaling quality but is only available on the Nvidia Shield or PCs with select Nvidia GPUs. As well as upscaling, the feature can also downscale content when your display resolution is lower than your streaming resolution.

Nvidia also has a handful of new games coming to its streaming service this week: Mortal Online 2, Daemon X Machina, Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition, Tropico 6, and Assassin’s Creed III Deluxe Edition.