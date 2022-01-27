The biting lip emoji coming in iOS 15.4 will instantly make conversations awkward

iOS 15.4 will include a new crop of emoji, including a melting face, someone saluting, beans, and a slightly uncomfortable biting lip icon. As usual, the new emoji and variations of existing emoji are coming thanks to a new version of the Unicode standard that dictates the standard set of pictographs that get added to our devices.

iOS 15.4 is currently in beta, but when it rolls out, it should include 37 new emoji, according to MacRumors. Emojipedia put together a first look at Apple’s renditions. The specific way emoji look will vary from platform to platform, but you can get a feel for what to expect from the Unicode Consortium, which is the body in charge of creating new emoji (among many other very important things).

Among the 838 new characters in #Unicode14 are 37 new #emoji, along with new emoji sequences, that are expected to show up on s, s, and other platforms sometime next year → https://t.co/deSr1g6m8k #絵文字 pic.twitter.com/xuTf8Os02K — The Unicode Consortium (@unicode) September 7, 2021

The bubbles, snapping hand, and saluting emoji hold a special place in our hearts here at The Verge, as our very own Jay Peters submitted proposals for them. It seems like coming up with new emoji ideas is something of a pastime for him.

The iOS 15.4 beta also includes the ability to use Face ID while wearing a mask, and the iPadOS and macOS betas finally include Apple’s Universal Control feature. That certainly calls for a round of celebratory emoji.