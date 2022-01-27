Google is adding an Offers tab to Google Play to help you find deals on games and apps

Google is adding an “Offers” tab to the Google Play app that’s intended to help you find deals on games and apps, the company announced Thursday. Google says the Offers tab will include things like sales on games and in-game items, rewards and bundled offers, discounts on movies and books, and apps offering free trials. The new tab launches this week with a rollout that’s “underway,” and Google says it will be available to “more people in the United States, India and Indonesia over the coming weeks, and more countries later in 2022.”

The prominent placement of the Offers tab right at the bottom of the app could make it an easy place to check out whenever you check Google Play, and Google is promising that it will add new deals every day. However, the majority of mobile apps are already free, so we’ll have to wait and see if the deals that actually show up end up being worthwhile.