Vergecast: Spotify’s latest Joe Rogan problem, Intel’s bet on Ohio, and Q4 earnings for Big Tech

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where we discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.

This week, it’s time for earnings reports again! The Verge’s Nilay Patel, Alex Cranz, and Tom Warren look at how profitable the big tech companies like Microsoft, Samsung, Intel, and Tesla were in Q4 of 2021. The crew discusses the surprises, the non-surprises, as well as upcoming plans for these companies for 2022 and beyond.

Later in the show, Casey Newton, contributing editor and editor of Platformer, joins the show to discuss Spotify’s latest controversy regarding Joe Rogan’s podcast, leading to musician Neil Young removing his music from the platform. Will this have any impact on Spotify’s moderation policies? What are Spotify’s moderation policies?

You can listen to the full episode of The Vergecast here or in your preferred podcast player.

Stories discussed in this episode: