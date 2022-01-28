Vergecast: Spotify’s latest Joe Rogan problem, Intel’s bet on Ohio, and Q4 earnings for Big Tech

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where we discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.
This week, it’s time for earnings reports again! The Verge’s Nilay Patel, Alex Cranz, and Tom Warren look at how profitable the big tech companies like Microsoft, Samsung, Intel, and Tesla were in Q4 of 2021. The crew discusses the surprises, the non-surprises, as well as upcoming plans for these companies for 2022 and beyond.
Later in the show, Casey Newton, contributing editor and editor of Platformer, joins the show to discuss Spotify’s latest controversy regarding Joe Rogan’s podcast, leading to musician Neil Young removing his music from the platform. Will this have any impact on Spotify’s moderation policies? What are Spotify’s moderation policies?
You can listen to the full episode of The Vergecast here or in your preferred podcast player.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Windows 11 is getting Android apps, taskbar improvements, and more next month
- Microsoft got a whole lot of people to play Halo and Forza
- Call of Duty’s next three games will hit PlayStation despite Microsoft’s Activision deal
- It’s 2022, and the Surface Duo is finally getting Android 11
- Samsung sets revenue records with stronger product sales
- What to expect from Samsung’s February Unpacked
- Samsung’s next Unpacked event is set for February 9th
- What we know about Intel’s $20 billion bet on Ohio
- The chip shortage didn’t stop Intel from having its ‘best year ever’
- Tesla hails its second profitable year as a ‘breakthrough’
- Elon Musk says ‘don’t forget about my robots’ as Roadster, Semi, Cybertruck deadlines slip
- Tesla Cybertruck delayed until at least next year, Elon Musk confirms
- Tesla Cybertruck walkaround video shows the absurdly huge windshield wiper in detail
- The self-driving car industry is abandoning the term ‘self-driving’ and leaving it to Tesla
- Spotify picks Joe Rogan over Neil Young
- Why Spotify can’t afford to lose Joe Rogan
