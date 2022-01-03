OnePlus 10 Pro official teaser shows off triple rear cameras and Hasselblad branding

The rear camera layout of OnePlus’s next flagship, the OnePlus 10 Pro, has been shown off in a teaser image for the smartphone. The handset is due to launch in China on January 11th before coming to the rest of the world later in the year. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau previously confirmed that the phone would be revealed in January in a post on Weibo.

Although the teaser image doesn’t show much more than the rear of the phone, it confirms the 10 Pro will have three rear cameras that will once again carry the Hasselblad branding. OnePlus’s partnership with the Swedish camera manufacturer began with last year’s OnePlus 9, where the two companies worked together on the color tuning of the phone’s photos, with generally good results.

A three-stage ringer switch is also visible

The image also confirms the phone’s camera bump design, which has previously appeared in leaks from Twitter tipster @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles. Although the specs of these cameras are yet to be officially revealed, reports indicate the OnePlus 10 Pro will feature a 48-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide, an 8-megapixel telephoto, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Internally, it’ll reportedly be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. There’s also an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. In the official image released today, we can also see the trademark OnePlus three-stage ringer switch, which in the past has let you easily switch the phone into its vibration and silent modes.

OnePlus hasn’t announced when the OnePlus 10 series might launch outside of China, but 91Mobiles previously reported that a global release could come by April.