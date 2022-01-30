AT&T adds $45 / month unlimited prepaid plan with 5G that you can only get at Walmart

AT&T has a new Unlimited Max prepaid plan with 5G, and it’s available at Walmart for $45 / month. The plan comes with unlimited 5G data, unlimited talk and text, 100GB of cloud storage, HD streaming, and 10GB of available data when using your phone as a mobile hot spot.

AT&T’s lowest-priced unlimited 5G plan available outside of Walmart (which doesn’t even come with HD streaming) will cost you $65 / month. While the Walmart-only Unlimited Max plan does allow for HD streaming, it streams in standard definition by default. You can stream in HD by turning off Stream Saver (a mode that plays video in 480p to save data) on AT&T’s prepaid site, or by calling 611. For comparison, several standard prepaid unlimited 5G plans, like Metro by T-Mobile’s $50 / month plan, Mint Mobile’s $40 / month plan (for three months), Cricket’s $55 / month plan, and Visible by Verizon’s $40 / month plan all don’t come with an option to stream in HD.

The carrier is also offering prepaid phones at a discount

AT&T is also offering its other prepaid plans at a discount if activated at Walmart. This includes its 15GB plan for $35 / month instead of $40, as well as its 5GB plan for $25 / month instead of $30. The company notes that customers who qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) can use up to $30 of their subsidy to pay for AT&T’s prepaid plan, making the 5GB plan free if the subsidy is applied.

In addition, the carrier is also offering prepaid phones at a discount, including the Motorola Moto G Pure for $19 (compared to $69), the Samsung Galaxy A03s for $29 (compared to $79), Samsung Galaxy A12 for $69 (compared to $119), iPhone SE for $149 (compared $249), and the iPhone 11 for $299 (compared to $399). The discounted prices for the iPhone SE and iPhone 11 require customers to activate the Unlimited Max plan in Walmart, while the rest of the discounts apply when customers activate any monthly AT&T prepaid plan in Walmart.

AT&T also has three 5G devices available at Walmart, but they don’t come with a discount: the AT&T Radiant Max 5G ($149), Motorola One 5G Ace ($199), and the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G ($199).