Amazon warehouse manager pleads guilty to stealing $273K of computer parts

A Charlotte, North Carolina man has pleaded guilty to charges of mail fraud after stealing and reselling merchandise from an Amazon warehouse, the Department of Justice said in a news release. Between June 2020 and September 2021, Douglas Wright, Jr., an operations manager at Amazon’s Charlotte warehouse, allegedly stole products with a total value of more than $273,000, using his access to get computer parts like internal hard drives and processors, according to the DOJ. Wright said in court on Friday that he shipped the products to his home, then sold them to a computer wholesale company in California.

Wright faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. A sentencing date has not been set.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Amazon is expected to show record quarterly revenue of $137.73 billion (with a B) when it releases its fourth-quarter earnings on February 3rd. The company has been widely criticized for its treatment of warehouse workers during the pandemic and faces congressional scrutiny after six people were killed when a tornado struck one of its warehouses in December.