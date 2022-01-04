Alienware’s newest monitor features a 34-inch curved OLED from Samsung

Alienware has an exciting new gaming monitor that’ll release in late March 2022. It has plenty of specs that gamers care about, but I’d be remiss not to mention any closer to the top of this post that it features a 34-inch Quantum Dot OLED panel manufactured by Samsung. LG Display has traditionally been the supplier of larger OLED panels (especially in TVs), so hopefully, Alienware’s gaming monitor is the first of many more big OLEDs to come out of Samsung, which has usually stuck with the smaller OLEDs found in tablets and phones.

The QD-OLED monitor, as it’s called, seems like a great PC gaming companion, marrying the immersion of a curved display with the unbeatable colors and fast response time that only an OLED can produce. The QD-OLED monitor has a 1800R curve, a more subtle curve than we’ve seen in monitors like Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G9.

At its native 3440 x 1400 resolution, Alienware’s OLED display has a 175Hz refresh rate through DisplayPort, or up to 100Hz via its HDMI 2.0 ports at the same resolution. For PCs with a recent Nvidia graphics card inside, this monitor supports Nvidia’s G-Sync Ultimate technology which, in addition to making your games look smoother with Adaptive Sync, promises “lifelike HDR” and better picture quality overall than other standard G-Sync monitors.

Unlike LG’s latest OLED TVs, the Alienware QD-OLED monitor doesn’t feature HDMI 2.1 ports, though it’s not an egregious omission since this monitor doesn’t go beyond QHD Plus resolution. The Xbox Series X supports 1440p, but the PS5 is currently limited to 1080p or 4K, not 1440p.

Alienware says that Samsung’s OLED panel has a Quantum Dot pixel layer, which should give it better color uniformity. It also should support 99.3 percent of the DCI-P3 color space and 149 percent of the sRGB color space.

The QD-OLED has a height-adjustable stand and supports tilting, swiveling, and slanting. Alienware says this model has “improved OLED reliability” and it comes with a three-year warranty that — crucially — includes coverage for OLED burn-in. This all sounds great, but Alienware has so far been quiet about one of the more important specs of this monitor: its price. Don’t expect it to be cheap. Alienware told us that it’ll share a price closer to launch in early 2022.