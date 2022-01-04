Anker’s portable 4K projector runs Android TV and brings its own speakers

Anker sub-brand Nebula has a new projector that runs Android TV 10.0 called the Cosmos Laser 4K. It’s designed to be portable with a pair of 30W speakers baked right in for spontaneous gaming or movie nights wherever you might be. The ALPD 3.0 laser tech can project 4K images at 2400 ANSI lumens. That’s respectable, but likely too dim to produce a decent image in anything but a darkened room.

It unfortunately looks like it won’t run Netflix natively, just like other Android TV 10.0 projectors we’ve reviewed. Instead Anker says the Cosmos Laser comes with a “4K streaming dongle” to push content off your phone.

3 second autofocus and keystone correction

Other features include fast (3 second) autofocus and automatic keystone correction which are niceties in a projector meant to be moved around, as well as eye-guard tech to cut the laser to protect the curious gaze of pets and kids.

Anker says that the all-in-one Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector will debut on kickstarter January 11th for $2,199 / £2,199 / €2,199 before shipping in March. That’s relatively expensive compared to similarly specced 4K all-in-ones priced at $1,699, but will hold any judgement pending reviews.