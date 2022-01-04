JBL’s latest portable speakers bring the light show

Today JBL is taking the wraps off three new portable speakers. The diminutive Pulse 5 and more powerful PartyBox Encore feature integrated light shows, while the BoomBox 3 tries to split the difference with a more stoic, bass-focused design.

The waterproof and dustproof (IP67) JBL Pulse 5 ($249.95/£219.99/€249) is a portable Bluetooth 5.3 speaker that fires 360-degree sound and lighting for up to 12 hours on rechargeable battery. The lights can be customized via the JBL Portable app and work without playing any sound at all. The speaker can also be combined with other JBL PartyBoost-enabled speakers for bigger sound and more dynamic lighting.

JBL bills the 100 watt PartyBox Encore ($399.95/£299.99/€349) as a “compact party speaker” that includes a digital wireless mic for singalongs. It flashes along with the beat from Bluetooth 5.1 audio streams for up to 10 hours on battery. Audio can also be sourced over USB and Aux-in jacks, and an interface on top gives direct control over the lightshow, mic, and volume. Integrated handles still allow for portability, but its IPX4-rated resistance to splashes makes it less rugged than the Pulse 5.

JBL is also announcing a new Boombox 3 ($499.95/£449.99/€549) speaker update. It doesn’t include any lighting, but it does come packing a subwoofer, two mid-range drivers, and two tweeters that should provide chest-thumping sound for up to 24 hours before needing a recharge. JBL says the Boombox 3 can deliver deeper bass than its Boombox predecessors alongside “intense clarity.” Other specs include an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, Bluetooth 5.3 streaming, and a built-in power bank feature that can charge your phone. It’ll ship in both black and “squad” (read: camouflage) colors.

JBL says that all three speakers should be available to buy sometime this summer.