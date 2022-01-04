TCL jumps from cheap TVs to cheap laptops with the $349 Book 14 Go

TCL, which is perhaps best known for its lower-cost TVs, smartphones, and tablets, is expanding into laptops with the TCL Book 14 Go. The company is also targeting an affordable cost with this new laptop, pricing it at $349 — though that budget price means it doesn’t have the most impressive specs.

The new Windows 11 laptop has a 14.1-inch display with a 1366 x 768 resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio, and TCL is promising its 40Wh battery will last for 10 to 12 hours. It’s an ARM-based laptop with a Snapdragon 7c CPU, and it also has an Adreno 618 GPU. And the laptop can connect to LTE networks, so you can get on the internet while away from a Wi-Fi connection. It only has 128GB of onboard storage, though you can expand that with an SD card.

One thing we don’t know yet is when it will be released in the US, but if you need a budget laptop right now, check out our recommendations on what to buy.