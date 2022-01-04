HP updates its business-focused laptop lineup with Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs

HP debuted its new commercial laptops at CES 2022, including its convertible Elite x360 devices, EliteBook 800 and 600 lineups, as well as its ProBook 400 G9 series laptops. Each Windows 11 laptop comes with Intel’s 12th Gen processor, which was just introduced last October.

The HP Elite x360 1040 G9 and HP EliteBook 1040 G9 have almost the same internals; one of the main differences is that the Elite x360 is a convertible device with a touchscreen, while the latter is just your typical clamshell laptop. Each device has a 14-inch 16:10 IPS display, supports up to 2TB of storage, and comes with optional 5G connectivity.

While the Elite x360 supports up to 16GB of DDR5 SODIMM memory and 2TB of storage, the EliteBook 1040 G9 comes with up to 64GB of DDR5 SODIMM memory. Both laptops also have a battery life of up to 13 hours, in addition to a 5MP camera and 940nm IR camera that should show you more clearly during video calls.

HP’s 800 EliteBook G9 Series devices — the 830, 840, and 860 — are ultra-thin laptops that come in varying sizes and specs, all of which come with the option for 5G connectivity. You can choose from a 13.3-inch, 14-inch, or 16-inch 16:10 anti-glare IPS display. The 840 and 860 have up to 64GB of DDR5 SODIMM memory, as opposed to up to 16GB in the 830.

HP says each device also lasts up to 14 hours on a single charge and comes with the Intel Evo stamp of approval. There’s also the option of the convertible Elite x360 830 G9 with a 13.3-inch display, in case you don’t want the traditional clamshell design.

The EliteBook 600 G9 Series includes the 630, 640, and 650 laptops, offering the option of either a 13.3-inch, 14-inch, or 15.6-inch 16:9 display. All the devices in the 600 series come with up to 64GB of DDR4 SDRAM memory and anywhere from 256GB to 1TB of storage, depending on the configuration you choose. However, only the 650 comes with an Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics card or the optional Nvidia GeForce MX570.

There are only two laptops in HP’s ProBook 400 G9 Series, which Intel says are ideal for “growing” businesses: the 440 14-inch ProBook and 450 15.6-inch ProBook. Both devices support up to 32GB of DDR4 SDRAM memory and various storage options (with the highest option being 1TB) and come with either an Intel Integrated graphics card or Nvidia GeForce MX570.

HP’s latest lineup of commercial Intel-based laptops will be available in March of this year. Pricing information isn’t available for any of these products just yet.

