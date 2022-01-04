At its CES 2022 virtual keynote, Nvidia is announcing a partnership with AT&T to offer six months of GeForce Now cloud gaming service for free. New and existing AT&T customers with a 5G-capable device and qualifying plan can claim the promotion through the service provider, allowing them to stream free-to-play titles and supported PC games they already own on the go with the cloud gaming service.

This promotional offer is for Nvidia’s Priority tier of GeForce Now, not the new RTX 3080 one we recently enjoyed. The Priority tier normally costs $49.99 for a prepaid six-month period (or $9.99 monthly) and includes enough GPU power to add raytracing to some older games at 1080p resolution and at up to 60fps (though you won’t see that in every game). Priority lets you play for up to six hours at a time. It also typically comes with a free digital copy of Crysis Remastered to keep, though it’s not clear if that comes with the AT&T promotion. AT&T subscribers can redeem their free six months of GeForce Now on AT&T’s special signup page.

Nvidia also made new claims as to how GeForce Now is being optimized for AT&T’s 5G network (and AT&T Fiber), promising upcoming technological developments from both companies to bolster the GeForce Now service in the future. The goal is to reduce latency and packet loss while playing on a 5G network, though Nvidia doesn’t have any specific new technologies to reveal yet.

Update January 4th, 12:10PM ET: Added instructions on how to redeem offer through AT&T.