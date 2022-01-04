AMD’s new Radeon 6000S series GPUs are here to beef up thin-and-light gaming laptops

AMD is going for a full overhaul of its laptop hardware at CES 2022, with a full slate of new discrete GPUs for laptops: a new line of RX 6000S models designed for beefing up graphics on thin-and-light gaming laptops and an expanded line of RX 6000M GPUs for more traditional gaming laptops.

The RX 6000S series of chips is kicking off with three new designs: the RX 6800S, the RX 6700S, and the RX 6600S. AMD says that the new GPUs will enable powerful gaming laptops that are 20 percent thinner and under 4.5 pounds in weight, with a goal of maximizing power efficiency.

The 6000M series is getting a pair of new entry-level chips — the RX 6500M and RX 6300M — and souped-up versions of some of its existing models, including the RX 6850M, which AMD says is 7 percent faster than its old top mobile GPU, the RX 6800M. Rounding things out are the RX 6650M XT and the RX 6650M, which AMD says offer up to 20 percent faster speeds than the original RX 6600M. (AMD already has a trio of high-performance GPUs for mobile devices as part of its RX 6000M lineup: the RX 6800M, RX 6700M, and RX 6600M, which were introduced last year.)

AMD mobile GPUs Model Compute Units GDDR6 Game Clock (MHz) Memory Interface Infinity Cache TGP Model Compute Units GDDR6 Game Clock (MHz) Memory Interface Infinity Cache TGP AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT 40 12 GB Up to 2,463 192-bit 96 MB Up to 165W AMD Radeon RX 6650M XT 32 8 GB Up to 2,162 128-bit 32 MB Up to 120W AMD Radeon RX 6650M 28 8 GB Up to 2,222 128-bit 32 MB Up to 120W AMD Radeon RX 6500M 16 4 GB Up to 2,191 64-bit 16 MB Up to 50W AMD Radeon RX 6300M 12 2 GB Up to 1,512 64-bit 16 MB Up to 25W AMD Radeon RX 6800S 32 8 GB Up to 1,975 128-bit 32 MB Up to 100W AMD Radeon RX 6700S 28 8 GB Up to 1,890 128-bit 32 MB Up to 80W AMD Radeon RX 6600S 28 4 GB Up to 1,881 128-bit 32 MB Up to 80W

All the GPUs in both the refreshed RX 6000M and the newly introduced RX 6000S lineups will feature AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture and should pair nicely with AMD’s newly announced Ryzen 6000 laptop CPUs for customers looking for more power than the integrated RNDA 2 graphics that those chips offer.

Laptops featuring the new RX 6000M and RX 6000S chips are expected to launch in Q1 2022.

