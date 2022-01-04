AMD’s new Radeon 6000S series GPUs are here to beef up thin-and-light gaming laptops

AMD is going for a full overhaul of its laptop hardware at CES 2022, with a full slate of new discrete GPUs for laptops: a new line of RX 6000S models designed for beefing up graphics on thin-and-light gaming laptops and an expanded line of RX 6000M GPUs for more traditional gaming laptops.
The RX 6000S series of chips is kicking off with three new designs: the RX 6800S, the RX 6700S, and the RX 6600S. AMD says that the new GPUs will enable powerful gaming laptops that are 20 percent thinner and under 4.5 pounds in weight, with a goal of maximizing power efficiency.
The 6000M series is getting a pair of new entry-level chips — the RX 6500M and RX 6300M — and souped-up versions of some of its existing models, including the RX 6850M, which AMD says is 7 percent faster than its old top mobile GPU, the RX 6800M. Rounding things out are the RX 6650M XT and the RX 6650M, which AMD says offer up to 20 percent faster speeds than the original RX 6600M. (AMD already has a trio of high-performance GPUs for mobile devices as part of its RX 6000M lineup: the RX 6800M, RX 6700M, and RX 6600M, which were introduced last year.)
AMD mobile GPUs
|Model
|Compute Units
|GDDR6
|Game Clock (MHz)
|Memory Interface
|Infinity Cache
|TGP
|Model
|Compute Units
|GDDR6
|Game Clock (MHz)
|Memory Interface
|Infinity Cache
|TGP
|AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT
|40
|12 GB
|Up to 2,463
|192-bit
|96 MB
|Up to 165W
|AMD Radeon RX 6650M XT
|32
|8 GB
|Up to 2,162
|128-bit
|32 MB
|Up to 120W
|AMD Radeon RX 6650M
|28
|8 GB
|Up to 2,222
|128-bit
|32 MB
|Up to 120W
|AMD Radeon RX 6500M
|16
|4 GB
|Up to 2,191
|64-bit
|16 MB
|Up to 50W
|AMD Radeon RX 6300M
|12
|2 GB
|Up to 1,512
|64-bit
|16 MB
|Up to 25W
|AMD Radeon RX 6800S
|32
|8 GB
|Up to 1,975
|128-bit
|32 MB
|Up to 100W
|AMD Radeon RX 6700S
|28
|8 GB
|Up to 1,890
|128-bit
|32 MB
|Up to 80W
|AMD Radeon RX 6600S
|28
|4 GB
|Up to 1,881
|128-bit
|32 MB
|Up to 80W
All the GPUs in both the refreshed RX 6000M and the newly introduced RX 6000S lineups will feature AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture and should pair nicely with AMD’s newly announced Ryzen 6000 laptop CPUs for customers looking for more power than the integrated RNDA 2 graphics that those chips offer.
Laptops featuring the new RX 6000M and RX 6000S chips are expected to launch in Q1 2022.
