Nvidia announces RTX 3090 Ti with faster memory and performance

Nvidia is announcing a new flagship GPU today, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. While the wait continues for Nvidia’s Ampere successor, the RTX 3090 Ti is here to prove Nvidia can still squeeze more performance out of its existing 8nm GA102 chip.

Nvidia is only teasing the RTX 3090 Ti today, and it’s the familiar-looking triple-slot design we’ve seen on the RTX 3090. Both cards may look identical, but inside, the new RTX 3090 Ti will include 24GB of GDDR6X running at 21Gbps. That’s the same amount of VRAM as the RTX 3090 but with a nearly 7.7 percent faster memory clock, providing additional performance for 4K gaming and AI tasks.

Nvidia says the RTX 3090 Ti will also include 40 teraflops of GPU performance, around 11 percent faster than the RTX 3090 with 36 teraflops. There’s also 78 teraflops for ray tracing and 320 teraflops for AI tasks. Nvidia hasn’t detailed base and boost clocks, but it certainly looks like the RTX 3090 Ti will be around 10 percent faster than the RTX 3090 on paper.

Just how much this extra performance will impact power requirements isn’t clear yet, either. Rumors suggest the RTX 3090 Ti could require a 1000W PSU, with a TDP of 450 watts. If accurate, that’s 100W more than the RTX 3090 in terms of power draw and a big bump to the 750W recommended PSU.

All of these numbers mean very little without game benchmarks or pricing, though. Nvidia isn’t sharing these details today, so we’ll have to wait on detailed reviews to see how well this card performs against the RTX 3090 and AMD’s Radeon RX 6900 XT. Given the RTX 3090 debuted for $1,499, we wouldn’t be surprised if the RTX 3090 Ti launches around the $2,000 mark.

Nvidia is promising more details on the RTX 3090 Ti later this month.