Nvidia’s new G-Sync monitors let you switch between 1440p and 1080p

Nvidia is launching new G-Sync monitors that let you pick between 1440p and 1080p modes. While the majority of PC gamers still use 1080p (67 percent according to Steam), many are considering the upgrade to 1440p. Nvidia is hoping its new G-Sync monitors could ease the transition, particularly for those looking for an esports display.

These new 27-inch esports displays include up to 360Hz refresh rates, support for Nvidia’s Reflex Analyzer system latency tool, an esports vibrance mode that uses mini LED backlights to enhance the color profile of the panel, and a special 25-inch 1080p mode.

These monitors are really designed for competitive players who play titles like Valorant, CS:GO, Overwatch, or Rainbow Six Siege. All of these games can handle more than 360fps at 1440p on max settings with Intel’s latest Core i9-12900K and an RTX 3080, according to Nvidia.

The most interesting aspect of these new displays is the dual-format 1080p mode that transforms these 27-inch monitors into 25-inch ones to support games that might not hit super-high frame rates at 1440p. Nvidia says these monitors will shrink to 25 inches, with extra bezels around the display to support the lower 1080p resolution.

Nvidia is using a “new special resolution that makes a pixel perfect 25-inch display for increased 25-inch sharpness,” which should hopefully combat what usually happens when you don’t run a monitor at its native resolution.

AOC, Asus, MSI, and ViewSonic are all creating their own versions of these 1440p esports monitors, with Asus’ ROG Swift PG27AQN being the only one able to hit 360Hz. AOC, MSI, and ViewSonic’s 1440p esports monitors will all feature mini LED panels with a 300Hz refresh rate.