Belkin is adding the Immerse earbuds to its existing Soundform true wireless lineup. The earbuds come with hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) technology, which should deliver audio free of background noise.

In case you haven’t heard of the “hybrid” form of ANC, SoundGuys describes it as two microphones located on the inside and outside of each earbud, which detect and cancel out sound coming from your environment. The other forms of ANC put the mic on the inside or outside of the earbud, which isn’t always as efficient for filtering out noise.

The Immerse earbuds have a pretty long battery life as well. Each earbud is supposed to get eight hours of play time on a single charge, and when combined with the charging case, that rises to up to 36 hours. They also support aptX HD — a Bluetooth codec that transmits hi-resolution audio — along with Multipoint technology, which should let you pair the earbuds to two different devices at once. In addition, the earbuds come with 12mm drivers and are compatible with the Apple Find My app to track their location if you misplace them.

The last time Belkin added to its True Wireless collection was in June of last year, when it released its budget-friendly Move buds. Belkin also launched its first Find My-compatible Soundform Freedom earbuds last January. The Soundform Immerse noise-canceling earbuds will launch in the second quarter of 2022, but no pricing information has been made available yet.