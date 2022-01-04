AMD beats Intel with first CPUs that have Xbox-like security for Windows

AMD is launching its Ryzen 6000 laptop processors today, and they’re the first to include Microsoft’s new Pluton security processor. It’s a new security chip that’s designed to bring Xbox-like security to Windows PCs, to secure hardware and cryptographic keys.

Surprisingly, AMD is the first out of the door with CPUs featuring Pluton, beating Intel and Qualcomm to integrate the latest in Windows security features. Pluton is designed to block new and emerging attack vectors that are often used to compromise PCs.

Microsoft has taken its learnings from Xbox, which has physical attack protections, to try to bring similar protections to Windows PCs. Pluton is essentially an evolution of the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) that’s baked directly into the CPU.

“Ryzen 6000 series will be the first PC processors that integrate the Microsoft Pluton security processor,” explained AMD CEO Lisa Su during a CES 2022 press conference today. “Our co-development work with Microsoft eliminates entire attack vectors on notebooks, better protecting critical data like system credentials, user identities, encryption keys, and personal information.”

Pluton will be included in AMD’s new Ryzen 6000 series processors on a variety of laptops. AMD is also promising up to 69 percent faster video editing, more than double the 3D rendering performance, and double the 1080p gaming performance with these new chips. Full details on Ryzen 6000 are available here.

