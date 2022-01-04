Hisense floods the zone with TVs at every price point for 2022

Hisense is one of those brands that’s easy to sleep on when you’re shopping for a new TV. But over the last few years, the company has built a strong reputation for delivering much better picture quality than you’d typically expect from TVs that sell at similar prices. And for 2022, Hisense is trying to offer a TV that won’t disappoint regardless of your budget.

At the top of the heap of this year’s “ULED” TVs is the flagship U9H Series. It’s got Mini LED backlighting (with over 1,280 dimming zones), quantum dot HDR, a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, FreeSync variable refresh rate, and an upgraded processor for improved responsiveness.

Under that comes the U8H, the latest in the well-reviewed U8 series, and the one Hisense is positioning as its “best all-around TV.” The peak HDR brightness drops some to 1,500 nits, but you’re still getting the revamped Mini LED backlighting, all the expected gaming features, and a wide net of supported video modes that includes Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, IMAX Enhanced, FilmMaker Mode, and others. Also new for 2022 is a larger 75-inch size for the U8H Series.

Stepping down from there, you get the U7H Series. It drops Mini LED, which isn’t unexpected for the $799.99 starting price. But it still includes a 120Hz variable refresh rate, auto low latency mode, and other gaming perks.

U9H ships in late summer for $3,199.99 (75-inch model).

U8H ships in mid-summer starting at $1,099 and available in 55-, 65-, and 75-inch sizes.

U7H ships in mid-summer starting at $799.99 and comes in 55-, 65-, 75-, and 85-inch sizes,

Hisense’s TVs will come with Google TV onboard and include built-in mics for hands-free voice commands. The company is also announcing a range of lower-cost TVs plus projectors and soundbars at CES 2022.