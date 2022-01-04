OPI and Xbox are collaborating on a new lineup of gaming-inspired nail polishes that also unlock in-game content for Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. The vibrant line of 12 nail polish colors is available today in the US at Ulta Beauty. Purchasing colors in the line qualifies for redeemable codes to unlock an exclusive Ford GT livery in Forza Horizon 5 as well as an armor coating in Halo Infinite.

The OPI x Xbox collection colors have some unique names, ranging from lighthearted and fun to full-on gamer cringe: Quest for Quartz (rose quartz), Pixel Dust (shimmery mauve pink), Racing for Pinks (crème rose), Suzi is My Avatar (pink-nude), Trading Paint (crème apricot), Heart and Con-soul (crimson), The Pass is Always Greener (pastel green), Sage Simulation (sage green), You Had Me at Halo (shimmery blue and actually clever), Can’t CTRL Me (robin egg blue), Achievement Unlocked (what?), and NOOberry (please stop). They are offered in three different formulas: GelColor, Infinite Shine, and Nail Lacquer. Prices range from $10.50 to $13 each.

The polishes are at first exclusive in the USA to Ulta Beauty, with global availability at more retailers opening up on February 1st — at which point the redeemable in-game content for Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 goes live. OPI’s terms and conditions indicate that you have to buy $20 or more of qualifying products to earn the Forza Horizon 5 paint job, and customers have until March 31st to submit and claim the promo on the entry page. It is not yet clear how the downloadable coating for Halo Infinite can be redeemed.

Grid View The in-game promotional armor coating for Halo Infinite. Image: Xbox/OPI

The in-game OPI Ford GT Livery for Forza Horizon 5. Image: Xbox/OPI

This collaboration is one of many Halo Infinite cross-marketing tie-ins, where buying toys and collectibles like a NERF gun or a Master Chief figure comes with a redeemable code for weapon or armor coatings. Much like the popular NERF Halo MA40 Assault Rifle, the best color of the bunch — You Had Me At Halo — is already sold out at Ulta. Anyone else considering painting their nails just because that shimmery Spartan armor looks so sick?