Targus built Apple’s Find My tracking tech into its Cypress Hero EcoSmart backpack

In addition to designing several new products for people trying to keep germ-free during a pandemic, Targus is targeting iPhone users with this new Cypress Hero EcoSmart Backpack that has built-in Apple Find My technology.

In turn, users can also use their backpack to track a lost iPhone by pressing a button in the backpack. The backpack has an integrated battery that’s replaceable and can be recharged via USB, which Targus claims will provide better protection from thieves than a simple tag. Like the other bags in the Cypress Hero EcoSmart line, Targus says this one is built using approximately 26 recycled water bottles.

Currently, there is no specific release date for the backpack, but Targus says that the new product will be available in spring / summer 2022 for $149.99.

Not an iPhone user or don’t want any built-in tracking? Targus is also expanding its antimicrobial accessory line at CES 2022 — a line meant to stand out in a pandemic consumer market in a way that marketing exec Andrew Corkill says will “address productivity, sustainability, and health and wellness initiatives to enable a seamless life.” That includes other backpacks, plus a briefcase, slipcase, and laptop sleeve.

Targus also announced a USB-C Hybrid / Universal 4K Quad Dock with fingerprint ID compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and Chrome OS. It supports either single-display 8K resolution output or four 4K displays. It will be available this month as the Dock720 for $442.99 while a Dock710 without enterprise-grade biometrics capabilities will be available for $372.99.

Finally, Targus says the UV-C LED Disinfection Light it announced at CES 2021 to keep keyboards clean is now “the world’s first certified disinfection unit for commercial use under UL 962” and will be available in February for $299.99.