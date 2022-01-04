Death Stranding Director’s Cut is coming to PC this spring

The director’s cut for Death Stranding is coming to PC, following its release on PS5 a handful of months ago. It’ll launch simultaneously on Steam and the Epic Games Store this spring, so you won’t have to wait long. Kojima Productions timed up this announcement to coincide with Intel showing off its new Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) graphics tech, a machine learning tech that claims to boost performance and elevate visual fidelity, similar to Nvidia’s DLSS tech.

In terms of the content arriving in the director’s cut on PC, it’s likely a match to what PS5 owners received. Publisher 505 Games shared that the director’s cut on PC will bring photo mode and ultrawide monitor support to the game, though the standard version of the game already has those features.

We’ll likely find out more about the director’s cut soon, including details on any upgrade path for current owners (if one exists) and the price for people jumping in for the first time. You’ll be able to wishlist Death Stranding Director’s Cut on Steam right here.